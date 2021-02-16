Vrana's goal stood as the game-winner as the Capitals (7-4-3) beat Pittsburgh for the first time in four meetings. The win also pushed Washington ahead of the Penguins (7-6-1) and into fourth place in the NHL's East Division.

"I think every guy on the bench and definitely every guy on the ice . . . gave 'O' a little shout out there and told him that was all him," Oshie said of the Vrana goal, referring to the Capitals' captain. "That moment in the game, a goal the other way would be pretty devastating, especially with four losses in a row and your captain goes out and makes every stride. He found a way to will himself up there, dive and make a play."

The Capitals also saw improvement from their young goaltender, rookie Vitek Vanecek, who stopped 26 of 27 shots and shut the Penguins out for more than 55 minutes.

Washington's intent to keep sustained pressure in the Pittsburgh zone manifested itself in 42 shots — including 33 in the first two periods.

Winger Conor Sheary opened the scoring against his former team at 4:52 of the second period. His shot over Jarry's shoulder was his third goal of the season. The play was created by a nifty corner move by Nick Jensen in his own zone. Jensen won a puck battle in the corner before dishing it to Richard Panik, who pushed it up to Sheary.

Pittsburgh went hunting for the equalizer but Vanecek held his ground and made a stop on Chris Tanev on a shorthanded breakaway five minutes later.

Vrana's strike, his second in as many games and his fifth of the season, came at the 11:31 mark and put the Capitals in control. Lars Eller scored his second of the season 1:09 into the third period to give Washington a three-goal advantage.

Zach Aston-Reese scored Pittsburgh's only goal of the night with 4:55 left in the third period to close out the scoring.

Vanecek made his 11th straight start, and before Aston-Reese's goal he had stopped all 24 shots on goal he faced.

Before Tuesday's game, Vanecek had given up three or more goals in nine of his past 10 starts. Despite his poor run, Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said before the game he was confident in Vanecek.

If Washington were to look elsewhere in net, the options behind Vanecek are limited.

As of Tuesday, goaltender Ilya Samsonov was still in Hershey, Pa., with the Capitals' American Hockey League affiliate, the Hershey Bears, after being removed from the NHL's covid-19 list along with Evgeny Kuznetsov on Feb. 8.

Because he was away from the ice for so long after testing positive for the virus, the team wanted Samsonov to play in the AHL before returning. There is no timeline for the young Russian netminder to return to the Capitals' active roster. With Samsonov in Hershey, Vanecek's only backup option at the moment is 39-year-old Craig Anderson.