The Capitals improved to 24-5-5 and have won five straight on the road.

Lars Eller’s goal 1:58 into the third period broke a 1-1 tie, marking the first goal for Eller since Nov. 27. Garnet Hathaway followed it up less than a minute later with a goal that would go as the eventual game-winner. Hathaway was denied on his first shot, but the puck hit his leg as he flew through the crease and trickled in for his fifth goal of the season.

Tampa cut the lead in half when Jan Rutta’s snipe beat goaltender Ilya Samsonov with 8:44 left but the Lightning drew no closer. T.J. Oshie responded with a wraparound goal with 7:42 remaining and Tom Wilson added a late empty-netter.

Tampa’s best period was the second, with Brayden Point scoring on the power play to tie the game at 1. In a penalty-filled period, the Capitals killed off three other Lightning power plays and fended off multiple extended stretches in their own end.

Samsonov was strong early, helping cover a handful of defensive mistakes. He started the night with a confident glove save on Alex Killorn then followed it up with a pad save on Anthony Cirelli. He finished with 26 saves and improved to 8-2-1 with wins in his past three appearances.

With the Capitals’ top lines unable to give Samsonov much help early, the team’s scrappy fourth line settled things down and opened the door for Washington to capitalize on Tampa’s first true mistake of the night — a bad turnover that Nicklas Backstrom corralled at the front of the net for the game’s first score.

For Backstrom, who returned to the lineup three games ago after missing eight contests with an upper-body injury, it was his sixth goal. He has four points (two goals and two assists) since his return.

Tampa appeared to have scored an equalizer 4:26 into the second period but it was quickly waved off after Mathieu Joseph was called for goalie interference. Barely a minute later, Point’s strike off the rush was never in doubt, knotting the game at 1 and snapping a streak of 20 straight penalties killed by the Capitals special teams. The Capitals became the last team in the NHL to allow a power-play goal in December.

The Capitals were whistled for four minor penalties in the middle frame alone. The Lightning’s power play came into Saturday ranked second (29.6 percent) in the league.

Just after Washington’s third minor penalty in the second, Tampa lost Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov after he blocked a hard shot from John Carlson off his right leg that sent him crumbling to the ice. Kucherov was helped to the bench before limping down the tunnel to the team dressing room. Kucherov, who has 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists), did not return.

