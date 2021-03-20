The Rangers and goaltender Keith Kinkaid had other ideas, however. Kinkaid stopped 28 shots, and the Capitals’ run was halted in a 3-1 loss to their middling East Division rival.

“I thought as the game wore on, we started to generate more chances and more looks,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “We had lots of attempts. They did a good job of blocking shots, but we had zone time. We were doing a lot of things we wanted, just unable to get it done.”

The Capitals knotted the game at 1 early in the third period on John Carlson’s seventh goal of the season, but Mika Zibanejad scored the game-winner for the Rangers with 2:32 left in the third period after he knocked Brenden Dillon off the puck in the Capitals’ defensive zone. Brett Howden added an empty-netter to seal the loss.

“It was a tough bounce; it was a tough break,” Laviolette said of Zibanejad’s game-winner. “Dilly’s been so good for us. It was just one of those bounces that didn’t go our way. We’ll move past it. We’ll get ready for the next game. He’s a guy that’s been so strong for us the entire year for so many different reasons and so many different roles. We’ll move past that.”

In the midst of the team’s best stretch of the season, Washington (20-7-5) will now hit the reset button again in an effort to reestablish the chemistry that launched it to the top of the East Division in Wilson’s absence.

The Capitals are now 1-3-0 against the Rangers (13-13-4). They were trying to build off their Friday night victory against the Rangers, but their offense came too late. The only puck they got past Kinkaid came when Carlson swatted in a rebound in front 5:55 into the final period. Wilson was credited with the primary assist on the play.

Washington had a prime power play chance nearly midway through the third period, but could not convert. It went 0-for-4 in the game. In four meetings with the Rangers this season, the Capitals’ power play is now 0-for-13.

“I thought we played well tonight,” Carlson said. “You want to find ways to win no matter how it shakes out, whether we’re dominating or whether we’re getting dominated, too. So it doesn’t matter how much success we’ve had. As players, competitors, we just want to do anything we can to win, and I think we’re all disappointed regardless of how our record has been lately.”

The Capitals overcame a 1-0 deficit Friday behind two third-period goals from Alex Ovechkin. He had a team-high six shots Saturday, but the heroics belonged to the Rangers’ netminder.

The Rangers once again struck first. Pavel Buchnevich redirected a pinpoint pass from Adam Fox in front to open the scoring with 2:11 left in the first period. It was the fourth time in as many games this season against the Capitals that the Rangers have scored first.

Wilson’s final line in his first game back: 16:33 of ice time, zero shots on goal, one hit, one assist and one minor penalty for slashing. Before his suspension, Wilson recorded seven goals and 10 assists in his previous 21 games, which was his highest points per game rate of his career (.81).

Wilson said there was maybe “a little rust” in the first period, but he quickly got his legs under him.

“The team has been playing really well,” Wilson said. “I think we’re starting to play the right way. I just wanted to jump in and provide some legs and help the team out.”

While the Capitals got Wilson back in their lineup, Lars Eller was still out with a lower-body injury. Eller has missed the majority of the team’s past six games because of injury and a family matter. T.J. Oshie initially filled in as the third-line center with Eller out, and Washington finally dressed 12 forwards and six defensemen for the first time in four games.

The Capitals had a brief scare midway through the second period, when Ovechkin left the bench for a few minutes and was followed down the team tunnel by trainer Jason Serbus. However, the 35-year-old returned minutes later, appearing to loosen up his leg or glute area on the bench in between shifts.

He appeared to play his normal shifts on the top line in the third period. Before Saturday’s game, Ovechkin scored in five straight games and had seven goals in as many games.

Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov kept his team in the game through the first 40 minutes, making a couple diving split saves on high-danger chances, but could not stop the Rangers late push. He is now 6-1-1 after his 22-save performance.

The Capitals will now go four straight days without playing a game. Their next opponent is the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.