The contest was tied at 2 after the second intermission — then the Capitals flipped the switch. They took a lead a little more than five minutes into the period when Lars Eller knocked in a rebound of a Jakub Vrana shot, then doubled the margin about six minutes later when Brendan Leipsic finished off a dazzling breakaway by beating goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Eller’s tally was his first goal since Nov. 3 against Calgary and Vrana’s assist marked his 100th career point.

The Panthers cut the Capitals’ lead back to one after Vincent Trocheck’s goal at 15:31 but could draw no closer. The win snapped a modest two-game losing streak for the Capitals, who improved to 17-4-5.

Despite the positive result, Washington struggled to create scoring chances and was outshot, 40-19. The Capitals’ fifth and final shot in the middle period was Richard Panik’s snipe from the right circle that gave the Capitals a brief 2-1 lead with a minute left in the second. However, the lead disappeared less than 25 seconds later when Mike Hoffman equalized.

Despite getting outshot 11-5 in the opening period, the Capitals scored the game’s only goal with 2:03 remaining in the period on a stunning piece of skating from Alex Ovechkin. The captain collected a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov between the circles, cut through the heart of the Panthers’ defense, turning around Mark Pysyk with a skilled toe drag and curl before beating Bobrovsky five-hole.

It was Ovechkin’s 16th goal and his 674th career goal. He is now 11 goals shy of passing Teemu Selanne (684) for 11th most goals in NHL history. Kuznetsov has five points (two goals and three assists) in his past six games.

Despite the uneven play on five-on-five, Washington’s penalty kill went three-for-three on the night, holding the Panthers’ fifth-ranked power play at bay.

The final kill came minutes after Brett Connolly, who made his return to the District for the first time since he signed with the Panthers (12-8-5) in the offseason, tied the game at 1 with 8:43 left in the second. T.J. Oshie made an ill-timed turnover, which led to Connolly’s breakaway and his second goal in two games against his former team.

One reason for the penalty kill unit’s success was the return of Nic Dowd, who missed the past five games due to a hand injury he suffered against Philadelphia on Nov. 13.

Dowd had suffered unforeseen complications with the injury that prolonged his return. In the first period, Dowd’s contributions were strong, winning four out of five faceoffs and all three of his attempts on the penalty kill. The special teams group is still missing Nicklas Backstrom (upper body, day to day), Carl Hagelin (long term injured reserve) and Garnet Hathaway (suspension).

In the second period, Dowd made a great feed to Leipsic in front of the net, but Leipsic fanned on the bouncing pass with an empty net in front of him and the Capitals barely missed on another quick tally. Instead, it gave way to the Panthers’ game-tying score from Connolly.

With Dowd finally back in the lineup, the team will also get some relief to its depleted group once Hathaway returns from his three-game suspension on Friday against Tampa Bay. Hagelin is eligible to return Dec. 3 against San Jose.

