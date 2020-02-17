A third-period push by the Capitals provided reason for hope. T.J. Oshie scored twice in less than two minutes to cut the Capitals' deficit to one, but the furious rally was too little, too late.

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is still seeking the 699th and 700th goals of his career, and he is now on a five-game goal drought — his longest of the season. The team is 1-4-0 in those contests. On Monday, he had four shots on goal and eight shot attempts.

Ovechkin again didn't find the net, but he was a physical force from the start. His check put former teammate Nate Schmidt over and into the Vegas bench during the first period.

The Capitals (37-17-5) have lost four of their past five games and have given up 20 goals in that span while scoring 11. In their past 20 games, they are 10-10-0. With 23 games left, the Capitals remain atop the Metropolitan Division by a single point over the Pittsburgh Penguins (36-15-6), who have two games in hand.

The Golden Knights grabbed a three-goal lead with 5:54 left in the second period when Max Pacioretty scored in front off a feed from William Karlsson from behind the net. Karlsson stole the puck from Capitals defenseman Radko Gudas and quickly fed it to Pacioretty for the goal.

In the third period, the Capitals looked out of sync and couldn't get into rhythm until Oshie sniped the puck from the right circle into the top-left corner past Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury at 8:47. Oshie's second goal also came from the right circle, on the power play with 9:20 left. Oshie has 24 goals on the season, including five in his past five games.

The Capitals were in a 2-0 hole after a physical opening period. The Golden Knights scored the opening tally at 3:43 when Nick Holden found the net on a redirect in front. It was the sixth straight game in which the Capitals have given up the first goal. Vegas made it 2-0 with 2:43 left in the period when Reilly Smith found an opening between Nick Jensen and Nicklas Backstrom and shot the puck over Braden Holtby's right shoulder.

Holtby, who made 13 saves in the first period and finished with 26, bailed out the Capitals on multiple instances in the opening 20 minutes. With defensive issues and puck-control woes lingering, Holtby had to stop two breakaways in the first six minutes.

Holtby was one of the only bright spots during the road trip, with the Capitals' team defense responsible for errors that left Holtby "out to dry," multiple players said.