The Capitals capped off the win with Alex Ovechkin’s 717th career NHL goal, a strike coming on the 35-year-old’s final shift of the night. The captain’s 11th goal of the season tied him with Phil Esposito for sixth on the all-time goals list. It was also his fourth in the past five games and it has 14 goals away from tying Marcel Dionne (731) for fifth all-time.

“If anyone knows where he is in the stats, how many goals he’s behind, it’s probably him,” Nicklas Backstrom said. “When he wants to chase something, he does it right away. That’s how he is as a player and a goal scorer.”

Washington (18-6-4, 40 points) has won five straight and nine of its past 10. It has also scored at least five goals in four straight games. Those streaks will be put the test Tuesday when the Capitals host the New York Islanders, who have won nine straight to surge to the top of the East Division.

The Sabres, meanwhile, extended their winless streak to 11 games (0-9-2).

The Capitals dominated from the start and took a 4-0 lead into the final period thanks to goals from Evgeny Kuznetsov, Backstrom, Richard Panik and Daniel Sprong. By the time Panik lit the goal lamp at 5:59 of the second period to push the lead to 3-0 the Sabres had sent just three shots in on Vanecek.

Buffalo only had nine shots on goals through the first 40 minutes. The Capitals scored three goals in 11 shots in an assertive middle frame.

Garnet Hathaway made it 5-0 off Justin Schultz’s point shot at 6:46 of the third period before Ovechkin capped the scoring.

The Capitals’ winning streak has come without winger Tom Wilson, who is serving a seven-game suspension for boarding Boston’s Brandon Carlo on Feb. 5. He is eligible to return Saturday against the New York Rangers.

The Capitals have also been without Lars Eller for most of the past three games. He missed Monday’s game due to his lower-body injury suffered late in the first period of Saturday’s 5-4 win against Philadelphia. Before skating just 1:29 on Saturday, the third-line center was also a late scratch from Thursday’s win in Philadelphia because of a family matter, and he was not at the morning skate Saturday.

Without Eller and Wilson, the Capitals had to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in their lineup. Trevor van Riemsdyk dressed for the first time since Feb. 7.

Kuznetsov opened the scoring with his long-range goal just as the Capitals’ first power play chance expired. The tally was the center’s third of the season — his second even-strength goal — and his first goal since Feb. 14. The goal gave Kuznetsov400 career points, making him the 18th player in franchise history to reach the mark.

Before Kuznetsov’s tally, Sabres netminder Carter Hutton was having a strong start, stopping multiple shots from Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie looks in front.

The second period, however, was all Capitals. Backstrom started the barrage with his 11th goal after he put in the rebound off Oshie’s shot.

Oshie created the whole scoring sequence, able to get past a struggling Rasmus Dahlin on the right wall and made a slick move to get past Colin Miller as he was driving to the net. Once Hutton stopped Oshie’s initial drive, Backstrom collected the rebound for the easy score.

Panik made it 3-0 after he cruised into the slot by himself and sniped a one-timer past Hutton. Dmitry Orlov recorded his first assist of the season with his cross-ice feed from the left side of the ice. Sprong made it 4-0, beating Hutton on a breakaway for his third goal in four games and his sixth this season. Sprong, who is filling Wilson’s spot in the lineup, scored at 15:07 in the second period.