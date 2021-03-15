“He’s played really well for us,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “I’ve said it before: He’s given us a chance to win on a nightly basis. He’s done a really good job. . . . Our guys were really happy for him.”

The Capitals capped the win with Alex Ovechkin’s 717th NHL goal, a strike that came on the 35-year-old’s final shift of the night. The captain’s 11th goal of the season, and his fourth in his past five games, tied him with Phil Esposito for sixth on the all-time list. Marcel Dionne (731) is up next on the list at fifth all-time.

AD

AD

“It’s nice to be in this company,” Ovechkin said. “I just do what I have to do. I try to use my chances and move on.”

Washington (18-6-4, 40 points) has won five straight games and nine of its past 10. It has also scored at least five goals in four straight games. Those streaks will be put to the test Tuesday when the Capitals host the New York Islanders, who have won nine straight to surge to the top of the East Division.

The last-place Sabres, meanwhile, extended their skid to 11 games (0-9-2).

The Capitals dominated from the start Monday and took a 4-0 lead into the final period thanks to goals from Evgeny Kuznetsov in the first period and Nicklas Backstrom, Richard Panik and Daniel Sprong in the second. When Panik scored at 5:59 to push the lead to 3-0, the Sabres had just three shots on Vanecek.

AD

AD

Buffalo had only nine shots on goal in the first 40 minutes. The Capitals scored three goals in 11 shots in an assertive middle frame.

Garnet Hathaway made it 5-0 off Justin Schultz’s point shot at 6:46 of the third period before Ovechkin capped the scoring at 16:21.

“Tonight was an important game for us,” Ovechkin said. “Obviously, we’re trying to collect as many points as we can. Obviously, we knew they have a tough situation, but for us we just have to collect the points and move forward.”

The Capitals’ winning streak has come without winger Tom Wilson, who is serving a seven-game suspension for boarding Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo on March 5. Wilson is eligible to return Saturday against the New York Rangers after he sits out two more games.

AD

The Capitals have also been without Lars Eller for most of the past three games. He missed Monday’s game because of a lower-body injury suffered late in the first period of Saturday’s 5-4 win at Philadelphia. Before skating just 1:29 on Saturday, the third-line center was also a late scratch from Thursday’s 5-3 win in Philadelphia because of a family matter, and he was not at the morning skate Saturday.

AD

Without Eller and Wilson, the Capitals had to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in their lineup Monday. Trevor van Riemsdyk dressed for the first time since Feb. 7.

Kuznetsov opened the scoring at 18:46 with a long-range goal just after the Capitals’ first power-play chance expired. The goal was the center’s third of the season — his second at even strength — and his first since Feb. 14. It gave Kuznetsov 400 career points, making him the 18th player in franchise history to reach the mark.

AD

Backstrom started the second-period barrage at 2:41 with his 11th goal after he put in the rebound of T.J. Oshie’s shot.

Oshie created the opportunity. He was able to get past a struggling Rasmus Dahlin on the right wall and made a slick move to get past Dahlin’s defensive partner, Colin Miller, as he was driving to the net. Once goaltender Carter Hutton stopped Oshie’s initial drive, Backstrom collected the rebound for the easy score.

AD

Panik made it 3-0 after he cruised into the slot by himself and sniped a one-timer past Hutton. Dmitry Orlov recorded his first assist of the season with his cross-ice feed from the left side of the ice. Sprong made it 4-0 at 15:07, beating Hutton on a breakaway for his third goal in four games and his sixth of the season. Sprong is filling Wilson’s spot in the lineup.