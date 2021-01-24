Buffalo’s Jack Eichel was the only player to convert in the shootout, spoiling a gritty effort by Vanecek, who had to turn aside five high-quality chances in a fast-paced overtime period.

“He’s been unreal,” Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz said. “He made some huge saves, especially in OT, and allowed us to get a point at least.”

Sunday was Vanecek’s third straight start in place of Ilya Samsonov, who remains on the covid-19 protocol-related absences list after testing positive for the coronavirus Tuesday. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette and his coaching staff thought the rookie deserved the opportunity to start again after he played well against Buffalo on Friday night, and Vanecek got the nod over veteran backup Craig Anderson.

“We came into the training camp, and our eyes were open,” Laviolette said. “There was no set path for us. We were looking for someone to grab the crease. . . . I said this would play itself out. So Vitek has had a few good games now, and tonight was another one where he gave us an opportunity to win. And we didn’t, but he gave us an opportunity to get a point, so he’s making the most of his chance.”

Washington (3-0-3) played without five key regulars Sunday, including its entire top forward line. Captain Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov remained on the covid absences list along with defenseman Dmitry Orlov and Samsonov. Forward Tom Wilson was also out and remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury suffered in Friday’s win.

The Capitals’ young players were the talk of Sunday’s performance, with Vanecek in net and 20-year-old Connor McMichael making his NHL debut. With holes in the lineup, the Capitals’ 2019 first-round draft pick was immediately inserted into a top-six role. The skilled forward played left wing on the second line with center Lars Eller and Richard Panik and held his own in 9:54 of ice time.

“I thought he was good,” Laviolette said. “I thought it’s always a tall order jumping into a team, especially when you don’t have training camp or you come out of quarantine. . . . For him to jump into a competitive game like tonight, I thought he did a good job.”

McMichael had only two full practices with the team before Sunday. The 6-foot, 183-pound youngster did not participate in training camp because he was playing for Team Canada as an alternate captain at the world junior championships in Edmonton. He flew home to Ontario for one night before traveling to the Washington area to complete a seven-day mandatory quarantine. He skated on his own during the Capitals’ season-opening road trip, then finally practiced with the team for the first time Thursday.

“This is what you work for your whole life,” McMichael said. “And, obviously, a little bit of nerves, but I thought I had a good game.”

Veteran defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk also made his Capitals debut Sunday after he was a healthy scratch for the first five games of the season. He played on the third pair alongside Jonas Siegenthaler in place of Nick Jensen, who was the odd man out.

“It was nice to get back out there,” van Riemsdyk said. “Obviously, it’s been a pretty long layoff since my last game with no preseason and stuff. So you just kind of get as prepared as you can, and the coaches did a good job of making sure I was well-informed on all the situations so I didn’t feel like I was lost out there. . . . You don’t want to overthink it. Just go out there and play.”

Schultz gave Washington a 1-0 lead when he scored his first goal as a Capital with a shot from the right point 6:58 into the game. Center Nic Dowd provided the key screen in front of the net, blocking the sight of Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark, and heavy hitter Garnet Hathaway set up the play by landing a check on Hall in the left corner that helped get the puck to Schultz.

Buffalo’s Colin Miller tied the score at 1 with 9:53 left in the second period with his point shot on a power play. Van Riemsdyk had lost his stick on the penalty kill, which essentially gave Buffalo a five-on-three opportunity.

T.J. Oshie answered quickly for Washington, deflecting Schultz’s point shot in front 1:44 after Miller’s goal. But the Sabres answered only 1:13 later with Victor Olofsson’s power-play goal from the right circle.

The flurry of goals meant Washington entered the third period tied for the fifth straight game. Buffalo’s Eric Staal scored on a one-timer at 7:24 of the third period, the Sabres’ third power-play goal of the afternoon. Nicklas Backstrom answered 2:04 later with a crafty shot from nearly behind the goal line on a power play to tie the score at 3 with 10:32 left. The goal was Backstrom’s team-leading fourth in six games.

After Hall’s penalty shot just missed with 9:27 to play, the Capitals made it to overtime for a fourth consecutive game and had something to show for a challenging situation.