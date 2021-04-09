“Not the effort or result we wanted last night, so it was important for us to come out tonight and get the two points,” Justin Schultz said. “I thought we played pretty well. There’s some areas for improvement, but we got the job done. It was a tough back-to-back, and we move on now.”

Washington had a difficult time putting the Sabres away at KeyBank Center, taking a 2-0 lead midway into the first period and a 3-1 lead early in the second before sweating out the final moments of regulation with the hosts pushing for a tying goal.

After Washington extended its lead to 4-2 with Jakub Vrana’s one-timer with 10:12 left, Buffalo responded with Tage Thompson’s deflection in front with 1:20 left in the third but could not find the tying goal.

Vrana’s 11th goal of the season was also his first goal in 13 games. He was a healthy scratch for two games last week, with Coach Peter Laviolette expressing frustration in his play.

“It was a big goal,” Laviolette said of Vrana’s tally. “Great play by Schultzy to slide it to him, and he’s got a really good shot, an unbelievable shot. It’s quick. It’s usually on point, and it was nice to see him deliver that. You take a goal like that and build some confidence off it and have it moving in the right direction as well.”

Vitek Vanecek got the nod in net against Buffalo and made 30 saves, improving to 16-7-3. His 16 wins lead all rookie goaltenders, and he has stopped 90 of 95 shots in his past three starts.

There are just 15 games remaining in the regular season, and there is only one before the NHL’s trade deadline. The Capitals are aware of both factors.

“There’s not much real estate left in this season,” John Carlson said Thursday night. “These games mean a lot, it doesn’t matter who we play. We’ve got some big ones coming down the stretch.”

Friday, that meant handling an undermanned bottom-dweller. The Sabres (9-25-26, 24 points) were without two of their biggest names: Jack Eichel (injury) and Taylor Hall (healthy scratch). Buffalo played seven defensemen and had center Arttu Ruotsalainen making his NHL debut.

The Capitals also tinkered with their lineup, adding back Daniel Sprong after he was a healthy scratch Tuesday night. Daniel Carr was a healthy scratch.

The Capitals jumped out to their early lead on goals from Brenden Dillon and Alex Ovechkin. Dillon’s right point shot at 2:39 into the first period was the defenseman’s second goal of the season. He has played the past two games with Schultz on the second pair after being on the top pair with Carlson the majority of the season. He added an assist on Ovechkin’s tally that made it 2-0, a goal that came on what looked like a pass to Tom Wilson in front but took a deflection off Rasmus Dahlin and past netminder Dustin Tokarski. It was Ovechkin’s 21st goal of the season, putting him just four from tying Marcel Dionne (731) for fifth all-time in NHL history.

It appeared Ovechkin or Evgeny Kuznetsov nearly had a goal late in the game, but it was overturned because the Capitals were offside.

“I thought that we came out good,” Laviolette said. “We were trying to push energy, we were trying to make that happen, and you know you get caught in the schedule a little bit, but I thought our guys responded and kept pushing the whole way through. So it was good to get the two points and move on.”

Vanecek allowed the Sabres’ first goal at 18:26 of the first period from Henri Jokiharju to cut the Capitals’ lead down to 2-1. Schultz answered only 28 seconds into the second period, with his shot that beat Tokarski from the top of the circles, before Casey Mittelstadt scored to pull the Sabres within 3-2 in the second period.

Schultz finished the game with three points (one goal, two assists).

“Yeah, I enjoy it,” Schultz said of his offensive contributions. “Obviously, we’ve got a lot of talented forwards. I just try to move it to them. They skate so well, and they do a good O zone. I just try to get open for them most of the time.