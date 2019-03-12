For the game’s first 30 minutes, the Washington Capitals looked like the defending Stanley Cup champions, the team that won a playoff series on this ice just 10 months ago and might have to do so again this spring. But then came two disastrous minutes in which Washington unraveled like it had here in years past.

The Capitals lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-3, on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena, their seven-game winning streak snapped by a series of miscues in the second period that led to the Penguins scoring three times in less than two minutes to take the lead. Washington (89 points) remains in first place in the Metropolitan Division, but it lost three of its four meetings with third-place Pittsburgh (85 points) this season.

With the Capitals down 3-2 entering the third period, they were assessed a bench minor for having too many men on the ice at 10:33. The Penguins’ Phil Kessel scored to make it a two-goal game, and center Evgeni Malkin collected his second point of the game — and the 1,000th of his career — with a secondary assist. The crowd roared its appreciation for the achievement, but then the Penguins were called for the same infraction just a minute later. Washington captain Alex Ovechkin set up John Carlson’s power-play goal at 14:02 to trim Pittsburgh’s lead and record a milestone of his own: his 1,200th point.

But the Capitals’ rally fell short despite launching 41 shots at Penguins goalie Matt Murray. Jared McCann’s empty-net tally in the final minute sealed the result.

The Capitals played a quintessential road game in the first period, keeping it simple by putting the puck behind the Penguins’ goal line as they controlled possession. It took until the final minute of the frame for them to be rewarded: a crisp passing play put the puck on Jakub Vrana’s stick before he shot it over Murray’s glove and just under the crossbar. After the players celebrated the tally, which gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 19:27, forward T.J. Oshie asked the official for the puck as a keepsake for Vrana. The 23-year-old had recorded his first 20-goal season — in just his second full year in the league.

Vrana blew right past that landmark 10:24 into the second period when his shot from the right faceoff circle popped over Murray, the puck landing on his back before dropping into the net to lift the Capitals to a 2-0 lead. Washington was executing its game plan perfectly, managing the puck well and making few mistakes. But one gaffe turned the game around.

McCann swiped the puck from center Evgeny Kuznetsov as he was casually carrying it out of the defensive zone, and the turnover led to a two-on-one for McCann and Jake Guentzel, with the latter scoring his 35th goal of the season at 12:37. That wouldn’t have been disastrous had the Capitals stopped the bleeding, but less than a minute later, Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz flipped the puck down the ice for captain Sidney Crosby, who outmuscled defenseman Michal Kempny for the puck. Goaltender Braden Holtby played it aggressively, coming forward in the crease, and Crosby jammed the puck through his legs to tie the score at 13:24.

Thirty-one seconds later, Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom went to the penalty box for tripping Malkin, putting the Penguins on the power play when they already had all of the momentum. Dropping down to one knee, Crosby one-timed the go-ahead goal at 14:25, capping Pittsburgh’s three-goal outburst in 1:48.

These two clubs have won the Stanley Cup each of the past three years, and every game between them is a mini-drama. When Pittsburgh won its back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017 with speed, Washington tweaked its roster to get faster. After the Capitals won last season in large part because their physicality wore opponents down, the Penguins added to their toughness this season, bringing in defenseman Erik Gudbranson and center Nick Bjugstad.

And while Tuesday’s whirlwind contest was the teams’ last of the regular season, they could very well see each other again soon.