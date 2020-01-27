The play not only gave the Capitals a two-goal lead headed into the third period of their 4-2 win Monday night at Bell Centre, but it finally encompassed what the team’s first game out of its bye week had been lacking: some buzz and some grit.

Kuznetsov’s hustle and creativity, Oshie’s awareness and Vrana’s pure goal-scoring ability were on full display, and they sparked enough momentum to carry Washington for the rest of the evening despite a late Montreal push. Vrana’s tally was his eighth in the past nine games, and the Capitals (34-11-5) went on to extend their winning streak to four.

After taking a 3-1 lead into the second intermission, Washington saw its lead start to disappear midway through the third period against the buzzing Canadiens. Dale Weise scored to make it 3-2 at 7:30 of the final period, just moments after an apparent Montreal goal was waved off after Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby pulled a rebound off the goal line before the puck fully crossed it. Montreal continued to test the Capitals in the final 12-plus minutes but failed to complete the comeback. Nicklas Backstrom sealed the win with an empty-netter with 22.1 seconds left to play.

The Capitals won without captain Alex Ovechkin, who served his one-game suspension for skipping the NHL All-Star Game. Ovechkin’s absence meant Richard Panik was on the first line with Backstrom and Tom Wilson. Travis Boyd, who hadn’t played in eight games, slotted in on the third line to fill the missing forward spot and contributed a goal early in the second period.

Monday’s game was just the 31st has missed during his 15-year career. Of the 31, only 17 have been injury related. Ovechkin’s durability has been one of his biggest strengths, and no forward has played more minutes than Ovechkin since 2005.

Including Monday, the Capitals have played 340 games (regular season and playoffs included) since the start of the 2016-2017 season. Ovechkin has played in all but two of them. The only exceptions have been his two one-game suspensions for deciding to sit out the 2019 and 2020 All-Star Games.

With the shuffling among the forward lines and some apparent rust along the blue line leading to some defensive breakdowns, Holtby was tested throughout the game. He recorded 31 saves and picked up his first win since Jan. 5 against San Jose to improve to 19-9-4. Holtby rebounded after getting pulled in the last game before the break, when he gave up four goals on 22 shots in the first two periods against the New York Islanders.

Holtby helped boost the Capitals’ penalty kill, which went 3 for 3 including a pair of back-to-back kills in the second period with Washington clinging to a 2-1 lead.

It appeared the Canadiens had a slight edge from the start. They jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Jeff Petry on an unconventional three-on-two break just 1:55 in the game. Petry was wide open in front after the Capitals had a defensive breakdown. But Washington’s rust began to wear off as the game went on.

Wilson tied the score at 1 with 90 seconds left in the first period. Playing on a shuffled first power-play unit missing Ovechkin, Wilson slammed one in the back of the net after collecting a sharp backhand pass from Vrana behind the net for his 15th goal of the season.

The Capitals’ power play went 1 for 3 on the night after it was 3 for 27 headed into the game. The tweaked top unit included Oshie playing in Ovechkin’s normal spot in the left faceoff circle, with John Carlson up top, Wilson in front, Backstrom on the wall and Vrana completing the unit down low.

The Capitals took their first lead 2:03 into the second period when the puck bounced their way. Boyd nudged the puck into the crease, and it deflected off Petry’s skate and past goaltender Carey Price.

After Vrana’s smooth game-winner at 14:51 of the second period, the Capitals held on, not letting Holtby’s solid night go to waste.