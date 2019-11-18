“You could kind of feel it going that direction,” Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said. “They have a team that plays hard. They have some players that go to the net hard and finish their checks, and their coach pushes them to play hard.”

Hathaway, known for his physical presence on the ice, jumped in after Leipsic decked Grant and gloves started to fly off. Hathaway went after Grant, throwing punches to his face before both fell in a clump to the ice. Erik Gudbranson and Hathaway were then involved, and Gudbranson punched Hathaway while they were being held apart by an official, which led to Hathaway appearing to spit on Gudbranson. Hathaway, who got in a scrum with three players during the melee, admitted after the game that “spit came out of my mouth after I got sucker punched, and it went onto him.”

“It has no place,” Hathaway continued. “It was an emotional play by me. You don’t plan any of that stuff in your head, and it was a quick reaction and unfortunately the wrong one for me to a sucker punch.”

Garnet Hathaway gets a match penalty for spitting in Erik Gudbranson’s face pic.twitter.com/KfjjkBMtVC — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 19, 2019

Hathaway was assessed five minutes for fighting Grant and the match penalty for spitting, and Leipsic got four minutes for roughing. All match penalties trigger an automatic review from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety or Hockey Operations Department. Incidents of spitting are typically handled by the Hockey Operations Department, and players have been suspended for spitting in the past.

With the potential of a suspension for Hathaway and the Capitals already tight to the salary cap, Reirden said the team will assess its situation Tuesday morning and wait to see what the league decides. Both Nic Dowd (hand) and Carl Hagelin (upper body) remained out Monday night with injuries.

On the Ducks’ side, Gudbranson was given a 10-minute misconduct and a roughing penalty, Grant a five-minute major for fighting, Brendan Guhle four minutes for roughing and Nick Ritchie a 10-minute game misconduct.

“It’s just disrespectful,” Gudbranson said of Hathaway spitting on him. “I mean, we’re competing. That’s fine. I’ve got no problem with guys fighting. That’s what this game is all about is guys fighting to win hockey games, and sometimes that’s what happens. But going to that level is wrong.”

Almost lost in the chaotic sequence was Chandler Stephenson’s goal for the Capitals, which came just after Leipsic’s initial hit on Grant and gave the Capitals a 3-0 lead. Hathaway earned the assist before he joined the brawl. Washington padded its lead 5:44 into the third period, when Jakub Vrana scored his 10th goal of the season. After the Ducks scored twice, Tom Wilson had an empty-netter with 1:11 left to seal the win.

And while the game may be remembered mostly for the fights, Washington did earn another two points to improve its NHL-best record to 16-3-4. Goaltender Braden Holtby was strong despite the late hiccups, finishing with 32 saves to improve to 10-0-1 since getting pulled in the Capitals’ loss to Colorado on Oct. 14. Washington is now 13-1-2 overall since that lopsided loss to the Avalanche.

“He’s tremendous,” captain Alex Ovechkin said of Holtby. “He’s working hard. Of course, everybody has ups and down, but his game right now is definitely up. I think we feel it, and a couple lucky bounces that goes in, but you can see all the games and he was outstanding today.”

The Capitals led from the opening minute, after Richard Panik scored his first goal for Washington only 50 seconds into the game. After a prolonged search for his first point as a Capital, the 28-year-old newcomer let out an emphatic scream as he finally buried one from the faceoff circle. The Capitals have now scored three goals in the opening minute of a game, the most by any team this season.

While it ultimately became an afterthought, Panik’s goal was a welcome positive sign for the Capitals. Panik signed a four-year, $11 million deal in the summer, but he recorded no points in his first 12 games and missed 10 games after being placed on long-term injured reserve Oct. 16. But since hitting the “reset button” after he came back Nov. 11, Panik had continually been knocking at the door.

“Obviously it’s nice to have the first one of the year off your chest,” Panik said. “I wish I didn’t [not] have a point until this point, but it just started creeping in my head. But I was working hard, staying positive, and now it’s going to go other way.”

The Capitals extended their advantage when Ovechkin scored a textbook power-play goal from his office in the left faceoff circle at the 6:39 mark of the second period.

It was Ovechkin’s 15th goal of the season and his 254th career power-play goal, only one behind Teemu Selanne for third in NHL history. Defenseman John Carlson got the secondary assist, extending his point streak to seven games (one goal, nine assists). Carlson leads the team with 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) on the season.

Stephenson’s goal came next, and the Capitals’ lead was no longer the focus.

