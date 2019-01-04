Washington Capitals goaltender Pheonix Copley had just made his two best saves of the game, under siege in a wide-open three-on-three overtime. He made a pad save on a Dallas’s Blake Comeau breakaway, then stopped Comeau again on a two-on-one rush. But it was two near-identical plays from Stars center Tyler Seguin that ultimately sank him and the Capitals.

Twice Seguin snuck over to the backdoor, and twice he punched in a rebound. Those two goals, Dallas’s only two goals of the contest, lifted the Stars to a 2-1 overtime win and handed the Capitals a third straight loss, their longest losing streak of the season.

Though Washington still has a game in hand over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Capitals are no longer in sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division. The teams are now tied with 52 points.

In these three straight losses, Washington’s opponents have all been without one of their top players; Nashville was missing Filip Forsberg, St. Louis’s Vladimir Tarasenko was too sick to play and Dallas captain Jamie Benn missed Friday’s game. Meanwhile, this is the closest the Capitals have been to full strength all season, missing only defenseman Christian Djoos, who is out indefinitely after left thigh surgery last month.

Washington’s power play went 0-for-3 for the game, and it’s now 1-for-27 over the past eight games. With the game tied in the third period, the Capitals failed to convert on two separate man-advantage opportunities in the final 10 minutes of regulation. Despite Dallas being held to just two shots in the third period, the game went to overtime. The extra period ensured that Washington’s streak of not winning in regulation in Dallas since 1995 was extended.

For how well the Capitals had been playing since mid-November, they didn’t get much separation from their foes in the division. Washington, Pittsburgh, Columbus and the New York Islanders entered Friday’s slate of games a combined 30-6-1 since Dec. 13. By the time the third period in Dallas started, the Penguins had climbed to one point ahead of the Capitals.

“You pay attention to what’s going on in the league, and certainly we are aware of that,” Coach Todd Reirden said before the game. “In the Metro Division, just a lot of teams are playing good hockey right now. I’m not surprised. The Metro has a lot of good teams, and it’s going to continue to get better.”

That alone should’ve infused some urgency into Washington’s locker room, but after the Capitals managed just two shots on goal in a poor third period Thursday night in St. Louis, they were outshot to start Friday’s game, 14-5. Some of that was due to the Stars getting two power plays in the first period, and after captain Alex Ovechkin was assessed a boarding minor 12:46 into the game, Seguin one-timed a rebound for the first goal of the game, an advantage the Stars took into the first intermission.

But while the second period has been a bugaboo for the Capitals the past two games, they picked up steam after first intermission in Dallas. Center Lars Eller corralled an aerial pass from winger Andre Burakovsky, then with Burakovsky screening Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin, Eller’s spinning backhand tied the game 10:19 into the second period. That marked his sixth goal of the season, snapping a six-game drought.

While five-on-five scoring had been a strength for Washington before the recent four-day holiday break, the Capitals had scored 10 even-strength goals in their past four games entering Friday’s, when they had just the one goal through 40 minutes. The Capitals’ recent scoring struggles have been compounded by a struggling power play, typically a reliable source of production for a team with Washington’s skill. Failing to convert on a power play in the first period extended the man-advantage’s streak to 1-for-25 over eight games.

It’s been the league’s best unit for the past decade, so some bumps don’t typically prompt any changes, the coaching staff typically trusting its talented roster to eventually work through it. But while the top unit looked the same, the second group had some personnel changes to it with center Travis Boyd and winger Tom Wilson replacing Eller and Brett Connolly, respectively.

With the game still knotted at one halfway through the third period, Stars forward Erik Condra went to the penalty box for hooking, giving the Capitals’ power play a chance to take the lead. Washington peppered Khudobin with three shots but failed to score once again. Another opportunity with 4:25 left produced a similar result, and what was once a point of confidence for the Capitals has become one of deflation.