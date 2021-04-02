The 2-1 win left the Capitals (24-9-4, 52 points) alone atop the East division and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Vanecek saved 22 of the 23 shots the Devils sent his way — including three stunning saves in overtime, the last of which preceded Orlov’s strike by just a few ticks of the clock.

The Capitals, playing their second game in as many nights, appeared to fix the defensive miscues that plagued them Thursday night in an 8-4 loss to the Islanders at Nassau Coliseaum. It helped that Vanecek was on his game, improving to 15-6-3.

Laviolette shook up his lineup after Thursday’s loss, scratching Jakub Vrana for the first time since April 5, 2018. Richard Panik was inserted back into the lineup after sitting the past two games.

Laviolette said the decision to sit Vrana, who has gone 11 games without a goal, did not stem from just his recent lack of production. There have been many conversations between Vrana and the coaching staff since the start of the season about his game. Vrana, who is in the final year of his two-year, $6.7 million contract, has 10 goals and 13 assists through 35 games.

“He is a very skilled player,” Laviolette said before the game. “But there are also other aspects of the game that are very important. And through many conversations through the course of the year so far with Jakub, we’re looking for a higher level of play.

“Sometimes, coming out of the lineup and taking a minute and maybe watching a game can reignite a fire inside of his game and start to push him in the right direction.”

With Vrana out, Laviolette also tinkered with his lines, pushing Evgeny Kuznetsov to the fourth line with Panik and Daniel Sprong. Lars Eller took over top line center duties next to Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie. Ovechkin finished with a team-high 10 shot attempts, six of which were on net, but could not light the lamp.

The game stayed scoreless until John Carlson continued his run of strong play with his third goal in two games, a long-range blast that appeared to handcuff Blackwood.

Michael McLeod answered for the Devils a little more than four minutes later, scoring on a rebound off a shot from Jesper Boqvist that bounced off Vanecek’s pad.