The 2-1 win left the Capitals (24-9-4, 52 points) alone atop the East division and snapped a two-game losing streak.

"I just got the puck, and I tried to skate and see what was open up and . . . just tried to shoot it," Orlov said. "We needed that win. Great response after two losses, so we have a good game. . . . We just have to build on that. . . . I think 19 games left, and that is not a lot of time, so we have to get better every game."

Vanecek saved 22 of the 23 shots the Devils sent his way — including a handful of stunning saves in overtime.

“Obviously, those are huge saves, and those are behind-the-scenes saves that really lead to the goal that we scored,” Nick Jensen said of Vanecek’s overtime performance. “But he’s kind of like the Secret Service back there. When we score, he doesn’t get a lot of attention, but that’s a big part of why we win those overtime games because he’s making saves like that.”

The Capitals, playing their second game in as many nights, appeared to fix the defensive miscues that plagued them Thursday night in an 8-4 loss to the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum. It helped that Vanecek was on his game, improving to 15-6-3.

“We played hard,” Laviolette said. “[Thursday’s loss] was a different type of game. I really like the fact that we bounce back. It was a back-to-back situation against a team that was fresh. I thought we did a good job on the compete level. It was real strong defensively. It was certainly a much quieter game, not as much noise coming back our way. It was a good response.”

Laviolette shook up his lineup after Thursday’s loss, scratching Jakub Vrana for the first time since April 5, 2018. Richard Panik was inserted back into the lineup after sitting the previous two games.

Laviolette said the decision to sit Vrana, who has gone 11 games without a goal, did not stem from just his recent lack of production. There have been many conversations between Vrana and the coaching staff since the start of the season about his game. Vrana, who is in the final year of a two-year, $6.7 million contract, has 10 goals and 13 assists in 35 games.

“He is a very skilled player,” Laviolette said before the game. “But there are also other aspects of the game that are very important. And through many conversations through the course of the year so far with Jakub, we’re looking for a higher level of play.

“Sometimes coming out of the lineup and taking a minute and maybe watching a game can reignite a fire inside of his game and start to push him in the right direction.”

With Vrana out, Laviolette also tinkered with his lines, pushing Evgeny Kuznetsov to the fourth line with Panik and Daniel Sprong. Lars Eller took over top-line center duties next to Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie. Ovechkin finished with a team-high 10 shot attempts, six of which were on net, but could not light the lamp.

The game stayed scoreless until John Carlson continued his run of strong play with his third goal in two games, a long-range blast that appeared to handcuff Blackwood.

Michael McLeod answered for the Devils a little more than four minutes later, scoring on a rebound off a shot from Jesper Boqvist that bounced off Vanecek’s pad.

It stayed deadlocked at 1 after a third period that saw Vanecek and Blackwood take center stage. The Devils netminder was busy all night, with the Capitals putting 40 shots on goal.