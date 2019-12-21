A few minutes later, Dmitry Orlov scored with a slap shot from the top of the circle, his third goal of the season and a snipe that would go as the game-winner. The Capitals’ special teams then twisted the knife at the 17:37 mark of the third when Nic Dowd scored shorthanded to account for the final margin.

The win, the Capitals’ second in as many nights, pushed Washington to an NHL-best 26-6-5 and came despite another concussion scare to T.J. Oshie. Holtby, who stopped 26 of the 27 shots that came his way, improved to 17-4-4.

The Lightning fell to 17-13-4.

For as dynamic as both teams’ offenses can be, the first 40 minutes of the contest was a defensive affair, with Radko Gudas’s goal (his first as a Capital) the only tally. Washington held a 29-12 advantage in shots, but Tampa’s Curtis McElhinney was up to the challenge. McElhinney finished with 32 saves.

Lars Eller and Jonas Siegenthaler assisted on Gudas’s goal, Eller getting his third point in the past four games (one goal, two assists).

Since coming to Washington in the offseason, Gudas has quickly become a fan favorite, playing a physical style that compliments the hard-hitting mind-set the team has striven to adopt. His ability to chip in offensively hasn’t gone unnoticed — he now has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) through 37 games. He’s also a main contributor on the penalty kill; first over the boards with Siegenthaler.

That unit once again proved effective, killing all seven of Tampa Bay’s power-play chances, including the key two-man advantage in the third period that came just 35 seconds after Tampa had equalized.

The Lightning entered scoring on 29.9 percent of its power plays; Washington’s penalty killing unit was ranked third (84.9 percent).

The scare to Oshie came not long after Guadas’s goal, when the winger was part of a hard collision with Mikhail Sergachev that left Oshie face down on the ice as the arena went silent.

Oshie’s head took most of the blow from Sergachev’s hip — the collision was accidental — and he was on the ice for an extended period as trainer Jason Serbus tended to him. Bleeding from the lip, he eventually skated off under his own power and headed straight to the locker room.

The initial concern was a concussion, with the 32-year-old having a history of head injuries in the past. He missed 11 games last season with his fifth documented concussion of his career. However, Oshie, who had 26 points this season (14 goals, 12 assists) returned to the ice with 4:35 left in the second period and skated normal shifts for the remainder of the game.

Washington once again got off to a sloppy first-period start, a trend in its losses. The Capitals were getting plenty of scoring opportunities early on but couldn’t connect. During the first of the team’s two power play chances in the opening 20 minutes, the first unit was throwing the puck around, missing high and wide.

The Capitals’ busy stretch before the holidays continues Monday in Boston, their third game in four nights.

