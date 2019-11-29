The victory left the Capitals (18-5-4) tied with Boston with a league-best 41 points as they left the District on Friday for a trip that starts in Detroit and includes three games in California. They’ll travel knowing their special teams are clicking and there’s few deficits too large for them to overcome.

The Capitals twice rallied from two-goal deficits against Tampa Bay with a comeback fueled by a pair of power-play goals. They were down, 2-0, and on the man advantage a little more than five minutes into the second period when Evgeny Kuznetsov redirected a cross-ice pass from T.J. Oshie to get the Capitals on the scoreboard.

AD

AD

Tampa Bay’s Alex Killorn restored the two-goal margin late in the second before the Capitals hit their stride in the third, their rally starting with a goal that few thought was actually in the net.

Jakub Vrana connected on a shot from the right circle at the 3:45 mark that beat goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy on the short side. No one really made a move of acknowledgment except for Vrana, who skated to the corner and raised his hands up in celebration. Moments later, the home crowd found its voice as the rest of the Capitals on the ice joined Vrana in celebrating.

A little past the midway mark of the period Ovechkin beat Vasilevskiy on the power play, connecting from his favorite spot in the left circle. It was Ovechkin’s 17th goal of the season and the 675th of his remarkable career. One more number: It marked his 255th tally on the power play, tying Teemu Selanne on the NHL’s all-time list.

AD

AD

Orlov completed the comeback during the wide-open extra period, taking a pass from T.J. Oshie (three assists) and driving to the circle before unleashing a snap shot past Vasilevskiy’s short side.

It was the 12th time Washington has reached overtime.

The Capitals scored on both their power-play chances and their penalty kill was also strong. The Lightning, which entered with the third-best power play unit in the NHL, scored on its first chance when Brayden Point beat Braden Holtby from between the circles off a crisp pass from Victor Hedman. But Tampa Bay’s next three chances with the man advantage were stymied.

Through the first quarter of the season, Capitals Coach Todd Reirden had preached the importance of limiting the amount of minor penalties. The Capitals came into Friday’s game tied for second in the NHL in minor penalties with 99 through 26 games.

AD

AD

And while the Capitals still continue to struggle with taking minor penalties, the unit got back crucial member Garnet Hathaway after his three-game “intent to injure” suspension for spitting on Anaheim’s Erik Gudbranson on Nov. 18.

With Hathaway back in the lineup next to Brendan Leipsic and Nic Dowd, it was the first time the team’s original fourth line to start the season was back together since Nov. 13 in Philadelphia. Dowd hurt his hand that night and missed five games.

Read more from Post Sports:

AD