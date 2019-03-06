After what seemed to be a routine blowout was suddenly a close game again, Coach Todd Reirden called timeout to stop the bleeding. The Washington Capitals turned their attention to him behind the bench as he reminded them that a team looking to repeat as Stanley Cup champions wouldn’t blow a five-goal lead.

That seemed to jar the Capitals, who held on for the 5-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers. While it wasn’t exactly pretty down the stretch, the fifth straight win was a statement of sorts that Washington is again surging at just the right time, a month to go until the playoffs. With 85 points, the Capitals are atop the Metropolitan Division.

Of Washington’s past six opponents, just one was in playoff position, the New York Islanders — and they were playing a second game in as many nights. The Capitals have tougher times ahead on the schedule, including games at Pittsburgh, at Tampa Bay and at Carolina, making a win against a team like the Flyers all the more important.

For the first time since Feb. 21 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, six games ago, the Capitals scored the game’s first goal. As captain Alex Ovechkin was on his knees and falling to the ice, he managed to pass to right wing Tom Wilson in front of the net, and Wilson scored his 19th goal just 5:55 into the game. Wilson is just one point shy of matching his career-high 35, which he set last season in 78 games. He’s played just 48 this season, suspended for 16 and injured for another three.

Washington’s second goal was so sneaky that it went unnoticed at first. Forward Brett Connolly collected a stretch pass from Carl Hagelin, and his shot from the right faceoff circle initially appeared to clang off the post. But at the next stoppage of play, a video review determined that Connolly’s shot deflected off goaltender Brian Elliott’s glove and then hit the camera in the top corner of the cage, meaning it was a goal, his 17th. The Capitals took that 2-0 lead into first intermission, at which point the home crowd first booed its Flyers.

Washington continued to pour it on in the second frame. Ovechkin scored his 46th goal with a wide-open look on the power player from his left faceoff circle sweet spot 2:32 into the period, and less than two minutes later, winger Andre Burakovsky beat Elliott on a rush. Philadelphia then switched goaltenders, pulling Elliott for Cam Talbot. Center Nicklas Backstrom scored on Talbot 84 seconds in, off a terrific feed from Jakub Vrana.

Including Backstrom, the Capitals now have seven players with at least 16 goals, a testament to their depth. But Washington made the mistake of assuming the game was over after that 5-0 lead. The Flyers responded with three unanswered goals to cut the deficit to two with 12:12 left in the third period. But Philadelphia would get no closer.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Washington’s five-game win streak started when trade-deadline acquisition Hagelin and defenseman Nick Jensen joined the lineup. They each tallied a point Wednesday, and their strength as skaters have helped the Capitals move the puck out of their own end more efficiently to spend more time in the offensive zone. It was that same kind of roster tweak, the addition of blue-liner Michal Kempny, that helped Washington hit its stride this time last season. Though the Capitals have been a so-so defensive team all season, they’ve allowed just eight goals in the past four games, getting back to the suffocating style that won them a championship nine months ago.

“We do have a veteran team that knows the importance of being able to start to have our game headed in the right direction for playoff success,” Reirden said Wednesday morning. “It’s not just something you can turn on and off. We have a clear understanding of that in our room, that we have to start to play better hockey after the [late-January bye week], and we have.”