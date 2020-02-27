Dmitry Kulikov managed the game’s opening goal at 6:33 of the first, before Kyle Connor added a lethal snipe from the slot at 7:20 of the third. Mark Scheifele sealed it with the empty-net goal after Ilya Samsonov went off for an extra attacker with 1:28 remaining.

The Capitals (39-19-6) asked questions of Hellebuyck, but he answered them all for his fifth shutout. It marked just the second time this season the Capitals failed to light the goal lamp. The Columbus Blue Jackets were the only other team to hold the Capitals at bay, back on Dec. 16 in a 3-0 loss.

The Capitals, whose modest two-game winning streak was snapped, will visit the Minnesota Wild on Sunday for the finale of the team’s quick two-game trip. Samsonov, who made some difficult saves while keeping the Capitals in the game, finished with 29 saves. He had a highlight toe save on Jack Roslovic late in the third, but by then the game was out of reach.

Offensively, nothing clicked for the visitors. Trailing 1-0 entering in the second period, the Capitals had back-to-back power-play opportunities but couldn’t convert. Alex Ovechkin drew the first hooking penalty, then new addition Ilya Kovalchuk drew the second minor with a hooking call.

Hellebuyck stiffened, however, turning aside two shots by Ovechkin, including a stretching right toe save on the captain’s blast from just beyond the blue line.

Washington opened the third period with its third power play when Nick Jensen drew a holding call on Dylan DeMelo. This time, the Capitals failed to muster much of an attack, barely testing Hellebuyck.

The Jets (33-27-6), who are fighting for a wild-card spot, got two important points despite losing one of their top offensive scoring threats, Patrik Laine, only four minutes into the game. He headed down the tunnel with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot from Michal Kempny off his left foot.

Two days removed from a 4-3 win over the Jets at home that saw the Capitals open a three-goal lead, the Capitals were playing from behind almost from the start after Kulikov’s deep snipe got past Samsonov.

And while Winnipeg left the period up 1-0, the opening 20 minutes offered no reason to think the Capitals weren’t going to dent Hellebuyck. The shuffled fourth line impressed with solid shifts, as Richard Panik finished the period with a game-high four shots. The line, also made up of Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway, was able to sustain offensive zone time, while also landing multiple hits along the boards.

With the fourth line working well, the penalty kill delivered once again as it killed off a two-man advantage for 1:55 midway through the opening period.

At 8:39 in the first, with the Jets already up one goal, Brenden Dillon was called for hooking, before five seconds later, Radko Gudas joined him for high-sticking Connor. With two penalty-killing defensemen parked in the box, the Capitals were able to hold off an out-of-sorts Jets power play to keep the Capitals in striking distance.