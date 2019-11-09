Wilson was rewarded for his strong play Saturday during the Capitals’ 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Capital One Arena. His eighth goal of the season was a wrist shot 5:53 into the first period, and it gave Washington a two-goal edge that Vegas could never overcome. The Capitals (13-2-3) stretched their winning streak to six games, and they are 10-0-1 in their past 11. Washington’s most recent regulation loss came Oct. 14 against Colorado.

Wilson has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past four games. In the team’s 5-4 win at the Florida Panthers on Thursday, he scored twice, including the game-winner 17 seconds into overtime. And Wilson’s second-line teammates, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jakub Vrana, have performed well in this hot stretch, too.

Kuznetsov tallied the Capitals’ first goal Saturday on a breakaway 58 seconds into the game. It was his sixth goal of the season, and he capped the opening tally with his signature bird celebration for the first time this season. It was the second time in as many games that the Capitals scored in the opening minute.

Vrana assisted on Wilson and Kuznetsov’s goals Saturday, and he has 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) through 18 games.

Vegas entered the final 20 minutes trailing 3-2 and continued to battle back through the final period but ultimately couldn’t catch up. Nicklas Backstrom scored the final two goals, an insurance tally on the power play with 8:30 left and an empty-netter with 45.5 seconds to go. Both were assisted by John Carlson, who has 431 career points and passed Scott Stevens for the second most by a Capitals defenseman.

Kuznetsov’s and Wilson’s goals put Washington in control early, but Vegas cut its deficit in half with Max Pacioretty’s goal at 8:57 of the first. The teams traded tallies in the second period, with the Capitals’ Jonas Siegenthaler scoring his first career goal at 15:32. The goal came on the first anniversary of his NHL debut. Vegas took advantage of a power play with 2:33 left in the period when Reilly Smith sneaked one past goaltender Braden Holtby to cut Washington’s lead to 3-2.

Vegas got another power-play opportunity at the start of the third period, after T.J. Oshie was called for roughing at the end of the second period. This time, the Capitals’ penalty kill held strong, and it did so again six minutes into the period as Vegas finished 1 for 4 with the man advantage. The Capitals were without one of their top killers: Carl Hagelin sat out with an upper body injury and is day-to-day.

Aside from Oshie’s roughing call — after Backstrom and Brayden McNabb traded cross-checks, Oshie skated in and pulled McNabb to the ice — and a few relatively tame back-and-forths near the net, Saturday’s game wasn’t as chippy as expected. There were concerns that the matchup could dredge up old memories for Wilson and Ryan Reaves, after Reaves put a blind-side hit on Wilson during a regular season matchup last December. Wilson hit his head on the ice and suffered a concussion on the play; Reaves received a five-minute major penalty for interference and was ejected.

But the bad blood has seemingly settled, with Reaves and Wilson expressing no ill will toward each other ahead of Saturday’s matchup. Wilson, as a top-six player, knows how important he is to the Capitals’ system, and while he continues to play physical, he now better understands how to control that.

“There are two sides to everything,” Wilson said. “I have to understand what [Reaves] wants, and I have to worry about my own game and what is best to help our team win.”

