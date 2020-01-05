The game had gotten tight in the waning moments of the third period, with goaltender Braden Holtby sent to the bench with 1:41 left for an extra attacker, but the Sharks took advantage with an empty netter from Logan Couture. Vrana then scored his second goal of the day with 46.9 seconds left to cut the Sharks’ lead down to 4-3, before Oshie’s equalizer.

The Capitals withstood a hat trick day from Evander Kane, who tallied all three of his goals in the middle frame. Despite that, the Capitals were still at striking distance, trailing 3-2 entering the third period. While Kane’s third goal — and second power play goal of the day — gave the Sharks a 3-1 advantage at 16:49 of the second, Vrana answered with his second goal of the night to keep Washington close.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, who was a game-time decision due to illness but suited up, nearly scored the equalizer in the waning moments of the second, but he lost the puck trying to go in between his legs on a breakaway in front of goaltender Martin Jones.

After neither team found the back of the net for the majority of the final frame, the late game dramatics took hold.

Holtby is now 18-7-4 on the season.

Before Sunday, Holtby had given up 13 goals in his last three starts, including getting pulled in the team’s loss to Boston on Dec. 23 after he gave up four goals on the Bruins’ first 11 shots. Whether Holtby saw it as such, Sunday’s matinee against the Sharks was the veteran goaltender’s chance to reset. Holtby has been under fire with his recent performances and the contrasting outings of rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who has won his last six starts and is 8-0-0 on the road and 11-2-1 overall.

And while Holtby was unable to stop a couple snipes from Kane, he made them count in overtime.

Despite the win, the biggest issue of the game was the team’s undisciplined penalties — they had four minors Sunday — and it was the team’s first mistake of the game that opened the floodgates.

Richard Panik was called for high-sticking at 5:13 of the second period, the first penalty of the game, and the Sharks took advantage on the ensuing power play. Joe Thornton had a slick feed to Kane, who scored his first of two goals on the day with the snipe.

Washington was quickly able to respond only 64 seconds later, off a fourth-line goal from Nic Dowd, who scored his fifth goal of the season, and tied the game up at 1-1 at 7:29 of the middle frame. Brendan Leipsic and Garnet Hathaway recorded the assists, and it was the ninth goal this season the trio has produced while at five-on-five.

While the Capitals looked to be back on track, it was Kane’s second and third goals of the day flipped the momentum back to San Jose. After Hathaway managed to draw a slashing penalty on Kane in the offensive zone and Washington was unable to do anything on the power play, Kane exited the box and fired off a wrister past Holtby’s blocker to give San Jose a 2-1 lead at 10:06 of the second period.

Then, after Radko Gudas was called for slashing at 15:29 of the middle frame, Kane completed the hat trick when he snapped a rebound off a shin pad and past Holtby.

Vrana got the final goal of the second period at 18:42, his second in as many games following a 10-game drought. T.J. Oshie intercepted Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s pass behind the net, circled and made a nice cross crease pass right onto Vrana’s tape for the score. Vrana now has 18 goals this season at even strength, with is tied with Leon Draisaitl and Nathan MacKinnon for the fourth-most in the NHL.

