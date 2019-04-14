Washington Capitals (48-26-8, first in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (46-29-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Washington leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Hurricanes are 24-13-4 at home. Carolina leads the league shooting 34.4 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Capitals are 19-7-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference shooting 11.0 percent and averaging 3.3 goals on 30.4 shots per game. The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Capitals won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 30 goals, adding 53 assists and totaling 83 points. Teuvo Teravainen has 11 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Michal Kempny leads the Capitals with a plus-24 in 71 games played this season. T.J. Oshie has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: Calvin de Haan: day to day (upper body).

Capitals Injuries: Michal Kempny: out indefinitely (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.