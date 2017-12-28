Perhaps Thursday night’s wild, back-and-forth game was redemption for the Washington Capitals. For Alex Ovechkin, who missed the net on a shootout attempt Wednesday night in New York, he got a second chance against the Boston Bruins. Ovechkin skated toward Anton Khudobin and with a flick of his wrist neatly tucked the puck under the crossbar and into the netting.

Goaltender Braden Holtby then made a save on Boston’s next attempt, ending the game and snapping a three-game losing streak. Washington had rallied from an early two-goal deficit and rediscovered its offense in the 4-3 win over Boston.

The Capitals have now won the past 12 meetings against Boston, against whom Holtby has been especially dominant. He entered this matchup 13-2-0 against them over his career with a 1.90 goals against average and a .942 save percentage.

But after the Capitals had killed off a T.J. Oshie high-sticking penalty, Oshie attempted to move the puck up the ice and clear it out of Washington’s zone. He instead turned it over, the puck landing on David Backes’s stick. His shot grazed Holtby’s glove before caroming into the net for a 3-2 Bruins lead 7:19 into the third period.

As Washington had gone two-plus games without scoring a goal, the team lamented how it had gotten “too fine,” not challenging opposing goaltenders enough with traffic in front. About four minutes after the Bruins took the lead, the Capitals tied it. Tom Wilson and Brett Connolly crashed the net, and the puck pinballed off a skate before getting past Khudobin. The tally was credited to Connolly, formerly a Boston player, and Khudobin stayed down inside his net for several seconds, in apparent disbelief.

That was the second goal from Washington’s third line with Wilson, Connolly and center Lars Eller. The Capitals were four minutes from matching their longest goal drought in 28 years — 181 minutes 15 seconds, according to the Elias Sports Bureau — when Eller spun and whacked a puck over Khudobin. That was Washington’s first goal since the third period against the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 22, a drought of more than 177 minutes. It was Eller’s first goal in 17 games, and it seemed as if it could open the flood gates for the Capitals.

On the next shift, rookie Jakub Vrana raced to the net, drawing a slashing penalty. Washington’s power play was 1-for-22 over the previous nine games. The Capitals’ first-period man-advantage had four shots on goal, and on their second opportunity, Ovechkin unfurled his signature one-timer from the left faceoff circle, beating Khudobin as the puck smacked the water bottle at the apex of the netting. It was the team’s first power-play goal in six games and Ovechkin’s 24th tally of the season.

After Washington found itself in a two-goal hole less than three minutes into the game, it went to second intermission tied.

For a Capitals team that had lost three straight games before playing the Bruins, the first period was especially disheartening. Washington has typically responded well after losses, but it took less than two minutes for the Capitals to find themselves trailing. Evgeny Kuznetsov lost a battle behind the goal line, and Riley Nash passed the puck up to Backes, skating in to the net alone.

Less than a minute later, Sean Kuraly pushed Connolly off the puck after a defensive zone faceoff, and then Noel Acciari skated around Washington defenseman Madison Bowey before knocking in his own rebound past Holtby. That gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead just 2:12 into the game. Just two hours earlier, Capitals Coach Barry Trotz lamented how his players have lately been getting stripped of the puck a little too easily.

“Our battle on the puck hasn’t been great in all three zones really,” Trotz said before the game. “If there’s a puck battle, we haven’t won as many as when we were going and scoring a lot more goals.”

The Capitals seemed to ramp up the physicality after falling into the two-goal hole — a big Brooks Orpik open-ice hit sparked a fight between him and Kuraly — but their goal drought was extended by the time the first period was over. By the time the second period started, Trotz had shuffled the team’s forward combinations.