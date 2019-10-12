Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) smiles after scoring against the Dallas Stars in the third period Saturday night. (Tony Gutierrez/Assocaited Press)

Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson sat in his dressing room stall at American Airlines Arena on Saturday morning and talked expectations. Ahead of his team’s 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars, in which he scored the game’s opening goal and later added an assist, Wilson knew his on-ice responsibilities were heightened.

After he was suspended for the first 16 games of last season, he went on a tear, scoring a career-high 22 goals and tallying 18 assists in 63 games. This season, he expects to do more — and he has, recording at least a point in each of the past three games.

His two-point night Saturday helped power the Capitals to their first regulation win in Dallas since 1995.

“When you’re playing on the top six you are expected to contribute offensively, you’re expected to get more chances to score, you’re expected to contribute,” Wilson said before Saturday’s game. “That’s part of the responsibility on skating with those guys and on the top line.”

Behind Wilson’s early goal, goaltender Ilya Samsonov’s second NHL win and defenseman John Carlson’s third consecutive strong game, the Capitals (3-1-2) broke a three-game losing streak.

After getting a split on this trip to Nashville and Dallas, the Capitals return for a three-game homestand.

Most importantly, the Capitals didn’t blow a third-period lead against Dallas, stopping a trend that marred their previous two losses. After entering the final period up, 2-0, center Evgeny Kuznetsov provided an insurance goal at the 3:35 mark of the third to push the lead to 3-0.

Kuznetsov has recorded a point in each of the three games he’s played since returning from suspension (one goal, two assists).

The Stars (1-4-1) trimmed the lead to 3-1 when Radek Faksa beat Samsonov with 13 minutes left, but Dallas would get no closer. Captain Alex Ovechkin scored an empty-netter with 56.7 seconds left to close the scoring.

Samsonov (24 saves) has won his first two NHL starts and continues to look the part of the team’s goaltender of the future with starter Braden Holtby in a contract year.

The Capitals got thing started early on offense thanks to Wilson, who poked in a rebound off a shot from Jakub Vrana on the power play. The Stars asked for a replay review, believing a hand pass preceded the goal, but the goal stood.

Wilson’s goal was the second of the year from the Capitals’ second unit on the power play. After starting the season 0-for-11 with the man advantage, the Capitals are 3-for-10 in the past two games. The Capitals’ penalty kill was also 6-for-6 on the night.

The Capitals doubled their lead at 7:13 of the second period when Carlson scored off a failed breakout. Carlson has two goals and eight assists through six games. Carlson has elevated his play as the leader of the blue line, which is still without Michal Kempny (hamstring).

Also assisting on Carlson’s goal was fourth-liners Garnet Hathaway and center Nic Dowd, who was inserted into the lineup over Chandler Stephenson. Stephenson was the team’s fourth-line center in the past two contests, but Capitals Coach Todd Reirden decided to put Dowd back into the lineup Saturday, leading to the unit’s most cohesive performance yet. Hathaway has one goal and two assists while Dowd’s assist marked his first points of the campaign.