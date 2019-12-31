Washington committed 16 turnovers in the first two periods and suffered multiple defensive breakdowns. Holtby has lost three straight games, allowing 13 goals combined, and fell to 17-7-4 this season. He finished Tuesday with 23 saves on 27 shots.

Despite rallying back from a 2-0 deficit midway through the first period to tie the score entering the second, the Capitals were unable to overcome a tough Islanders squad. After the teams traded goals early in the second period, the Islanders took the lead into the second intermission and held off a frantic buzz from the Capitals around the net in the final five minutes.

Washington got a six-on-four chance with one minute left in the game, after Scott Mayfield was called for tripping and Holtby came off an extra attacker, but the Capitals couldn’t convert.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice for the Capitals and is now on a three-game point streak (three goals, one assist). His second goal of the game temporarily gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead just 44 seconds into the second period, before the Islanders responded with two goals, one from Casey Cizikas at 4:27 and the other from Tom Kuhnhackl at 12:34.

Kuznetsov, who has 15 goals this season, nearly recorded his first hat trick of the season minutes into the third period, but was denied in a scrum at the front of the net.

The Capitals entered Tuesday’s matchup with multiple game-time decisions — Tom Wilson (lower body), T.J. Oshie (illness), Michal Kempny (illness) — but all played. Kempny recorded the lowest ice time of the defensemen with 12:59.

Christian Djoos (upper body) and Nic Dowd were the only two players to miss the game. Dowd’s absence was a last-minute decision, after he arrived to the rink prepared to play, but left once he got a call that his wife, Paige, was in labor delivering their first child.

The first of the Capitals’ two first-period goals was from Kuznetsov, who scored at 10:53, just 14 seconds after the Islanders had made it 2-0. Kuznetsov was left all alone in front, shaking goaltender Semyon Varlamov and stickhandled around him before tucking the puck around the right post to make it 2-1.

Wilson scored the tying goal in the first period at 14:17. He hammered one home from the crease off a smooth centering pass from Nicklas Backstrom. Backstrom circled behind the net, spun around and shot the pass directly to Wilson on the doorstep. The goal was the 13th of the season for Wilson, who is now on pace for 26 this season, which would be a career high.

Backstrom has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in the 10 games since returning from injury Dec. 9.

Both the Islanders’ goals in the first period came at even strength, with their first goal at 7:13 off a slick deflection from Cizikas. The second came at 10:39, a snipe from the high circle by Brock Nelson.

