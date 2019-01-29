Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) goes into the boards with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ben Hutton (27) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Jordan Martinook to a two-year contract extension worth an average of $2 million per season.

General manager Don Waddell said Tuesday that Martinook’s extension will begin next season.

The 26-year-old Martinook has 10 goals and three assists in 50 games while leading the team with 125 hits and blocking 28 shots — the most by a Carolina forward.

The Hurricanes acquired him in May from Phoenix in the deal that sent center Marcus Kruger to the Coyotes. Martinook is making $1.85 million this season and would have been a restricted free agent on July 1.

It’s the second extension the Hurricanes awarded to a forward in little over a week, after agreeing to a five-year, $27 million deal with Teuvo Teravainen on Jan. 21.

