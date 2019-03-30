Montreal Canadiens (41-29-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (45-28-4, first in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit Bell MTS Place to face the top team in the Central Division, the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets are 25-11-4 at home. Winnipeg averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

The Canadiens are 18-17-4 in road games. Montreal has given up 46 power-play goals, killing 80.8 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 7, Montreal won 5-2. Jonathan Drouin scored two goals for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 36 goals and has totaled 81 points. Kyle Connor has totaled seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

Canadiens Injuries: Paul Byron: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.