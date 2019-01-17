Edmonton Oilers right wing Alex Chiasson (39) scores past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Alex Chiasson scored in the fifth round of a shootout to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Jujhar Khaira and Connor McDavid scored in the first period for the Oilers, who won consecutive games for the first time since early December. Mikko Koskinen stopped 20 shots before denying all five Canucks attempts in the tiebreaker.

Brandon Sutter and Markus Granlund had the goals for Vancouver. Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.

Edmonton opened the scoring 7:35 into the game with a short-handed goal.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picked off the puck in his own end and sent it to Khaira in the neutral zone. He took a spinning wrist shot from the hash marks and beat Markstrom on the far side.

Sutter responded for the Canucks 78 seconds later, firing a shot from the top of the faceoff circle for a power-play goal.

A fight between Vancouver’s Antoine Roussel and Edmonton’s Matt Benning set the stage for the third goal of the night. Roussel was handed a double-minor for the tussle while Benning was assessed a two-minute penalty, giving the Oilers their second power play.

McDavid capitalized with 57 seconds left in the period, streaking into the Vancouver zone alone and putting a laser of a shot around defenseman Chris Tanev and past Markstrom.

The goal extended the captain’s point streak to six games. He has six goals and three assists during that stretch.

Vancouver tied it again midway through the second. Tim Schaller dug the puck out behind the Edmonton net and chipped it to Granlund in the slot. The center got off a quick one-timer for his eighth goal of the season.

Ben Hutton appeared to score another power-play goal for the Canucks late in the second, but Edmonton challenged the play, saying Vancouver’s Jake Virtanen was offside. After a video review, officials agreed and the goal was overturned.

Virtanen nearly won the game on a breakaway with 20 seconds to go in the third, but couldn’t beat Koskinen.

Darnell Nurse swiped the puck away from Edmonton’s crease halfway through overtime to keep the Oilers in the game. The play resulted in an Oilers rush, and Leon Draisaitl put a shot into Markstrom’s logo.

Oilers: Begin a three-game homestand Saturday against Calgary.

Canucks: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.

