Calgary Flames (50-25-7, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Colorado Avalanche (38-30-14, fifth in the Central Division during the regular season)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Colorado leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Calgary Flames in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 6-2. Nathan MacKinnon scored a team-high two goals for Colorado in the victory.

The Avalanche are 22-20-8 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado leads the Western Conference with zero power-play goals, led by Mikko Rantanen with 16.

The Flames are 29-18-3 in conference play. Calgary leads the league with 18 shorthanded goals, led by Mark Jankowski with five.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 99 total points, scoring 41 goals and collecting 58 assists. Tyson Barrie has 8 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 99 total points, scoring 36 goals and registering 63 assists. Derek Ryan has recorded 5 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, six assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, five assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: Samuel Girard: day to day (shoulder).

Flames Injuries: None listed.

