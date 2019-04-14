Calgary Flames (50-25-7, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Colorado Avalanche (38-30-14, fifth in the Central Division during the regular season)

Denver; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche and the Calgary Flames are in a 1-1 series tie in the Western Conference first round.

The Avalanche are 22-20-8 in Western Conference games. Colorado serves 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Western Conference. Ian Cole leads the team serving 115 total minutes.

The Flames are 24-15-2 on the road. Calgary has scored 289 goals and ranks second in the Western Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Johnny Gaudreau leads the team with 36. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 41 goals and has totaled 99 points. Tyson Barrie has 7 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Gaudreau leads the Flames with 36 total goals and has totaled 99 points. Derek Ryan has 6 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

