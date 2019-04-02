Boston Bruins (47-23-9, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (45-30-4, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus will look to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Blue Jackets take on Boston.

The Blue Jackets are 29-18-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus has converted on 14.9 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 32 power-play goals.

The Bruins are 16-9-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 94 total minutes. In their last matchup on March 16, Boston won 2-1. Marchand recorded a team-high 2 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Anderson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-25 in 79 games played this season. Artemi Panarin has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging four goals, 6.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .877 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Adam McQuaid: day to day (head).

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Sean Kuraly: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.