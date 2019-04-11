Columbus Blue Jackets (47-31-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (62-16-4, first in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Blue Jackets lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Blue Jackets are 25-14-2 on the road. Columbus has allowed 30 power-play goals, stopping 85 percent of opponent chances. The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Blue Jackets won the last meeting 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has recorded 128 total points while scoring 41 goals and collecting 87 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has totaled nine goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with 41 total goals and has totaled 69 points. Artemi Panarin has collected nine assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.3 assists, 1.4 penalties and 3.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: Anton Stralman: day to day (leg).

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

