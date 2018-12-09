GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Raanta was placed on injured reserve this weekend and the Coyotes announced Sunday he will be out indefinitely.

Raanta has been limited to 12 games due to injury this season and hasn’t played since leaving with a lower-body injury against Minnesota on Nov. 27.

The Coyotes acquired Raanta in a trade from the New York Rangers prior to the 2017-18 after dealing away No 1 goalie Mike Smith. Arizona hoped Raanta would fill the No. 1 role after being a backup, but has struggled with injuries during two seasons in the desert.

Raanta played 47 games last season and is 5-6 with a 2.88 goals-against average this season.

