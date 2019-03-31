Carolina Hurricanes (43-28-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (42-25-11, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh into a matchup against Carolina. He’s eighth in the NHL with 94 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 61 assists.

The Penguins have gone 14-8-4 against division opponents. Pittsburgh is seventh in the NHL recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Hurricanes are 11-12-2 against opponents in the Metropolitan Division. Carolina leads the NHL shooting 34.5 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals. In their last meeting on March 19, Carolina won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 38 goals, adding 34 assists and totaling 72 points. Jared McCann has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body), Chad Ruhwedel: out (upper body), Kris Letang: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.