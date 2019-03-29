Nashville Predators (43-28-6, second in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (42-24-11, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh into a matchup with Nashville. He ranks seventh in the league with 94 points, scoring 33 goals and totaling 61 assists.

The Penguins are 21-13-3 at home. Pittsburgh is fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with 38.

The Predators are 20-15-4 on the road. Nashville has scored 31 power-play goals, converting on 12.7 percent of chances. In their last meeting on March 21, Pittsburgh won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guentzel leads the Penguins with 38 goals, adding 33 assists and collecting 71 points. Phil Kessel has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body), Chad Ruhwedel: out (upper body), Kris Letang: day to day (upper body).

Predators Injuries: Rocco Grimaldi: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.