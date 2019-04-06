New York Rangers (31-36-14, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (44-26-11, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks eighth in the NHL with 98 points, scoring 34 goals and recording 64 assists.

The Penguins are 15-8-4 against opponents in the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with 39.

The Rangers are 9-12-6 against Metropolitan Division opponents. New York serves 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Anthony DeAngelo leads the team serving 77 total minutes. In their last meeting on March 25, Pittsburgh won 5-2. Teddy Blueger scored a team-high two goals for the Penguins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Dumoulin leads the Penguins with a plus-31 in 76 games played this season. Phil Kessel has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Evgeni Malkin: day to day (upper body), Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body), Chad Ruhwedel: out (upper body), Kris Letang: day to day (upper body), Brian Dumoulin: day to day (lower body).

Rangers Injuries: Filip Chytil: day to day (undisclosed), Jesper Fast: out for season (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

