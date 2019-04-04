Detroit Red Wings (32-38-10, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (43-26-11, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh into a matchup with Detroit. He ranks ninth in the league with 95 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 62 assists.

The Penguins are 25-15-10 in Eastern Conference games. Pittsburgh leads the Eastern Conference with 12 shorthanded goals, led by Jared McCann with three.

The Red Wings have gone 15-20-5 away from home. Detroit has surrendered 52 power-play goals, killing 78.2 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on April 2, Detroit won 4-1. Dylan Larkin recorded a team-high three assists for the Red Wings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 38 goals and has recorded 73 points. Phil Kessel has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Evgeni Malkin: day to day (upper body), Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body), Chad Ruhwedel: out (upper body), Kris Letang: day to day (upper body), Brian Dumoulin: day to day (lower body).

Red Wings Injuries: Jacob de la Rose: out for season (upper body), Michael Rasmussen: out (upper body), Jonathan Ericsson: day to day (lower body), Thomas Vanek: day to day (middle body), Frans Nielsen: out for season (undisclosed), Luke Glendening: out for season (undisclosed), Jonathan Bernier: day to day (upper body), Justin Abdelkader: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

