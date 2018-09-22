Pittsburgh Penguins’ Matt Cullen (7) is congratulated by teammates on the bench after scoring his second goal of the game during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 7-3. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH — Matt Cullen scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-3 preseason win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Zach Trotman, Garrett Wilson, Adam Johnson, Juuso Riikola and Kris Letang also scored for Pittsburgh. Fourteen Penguins players recorded at least one point, led by Cullen and Zach Aston-Reese (three assists) who had three points each.

Matt Murray stopped 30 shots while playing the entire game in goal for the Penguins.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had all three goals for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo started in goal and allowed four scores on 30 shots in two periods. Jean-Francois Berube played the third and yielded three goals on eight shots.

WILD 7, AVALANCHE 0

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Charlie Coyle had three goals and Alex Stalock made 16 saves to lead the Wild’s rout of the Avalanche.

Mikko Koivu and Zach Parise each had a goal and an assist, and Matt Read, and Jason Zucker also scored for the Wild.

Thirteen members of the Wild finished with at least one point. Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Dumba, Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon each had two assists.

Philipp Grubauer allowed all seven Minnesota goals on 33 shots.

ISLANDERS 5, RANGERS 2

In Bridgeport, Connecticut, Josh Bailey had a goal and two assists, and Anthony Beauvillier scored twice to lead the Islanders.

Anders Lee and Ryan Pulock also scored for the Islanders, who received a 21-save performance from Thomas Greiss.

Ryan Spooner and Cody McLeod scored for the Rangers. Alexandar Georgiev started in goal and made 10 saves on 13 shots, before being replaced by Dustin Tokarski, who allowed two goals on 11 shots.

The game was the first of the preseason for Rangers defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, and his first since Jan. 18. Shattenkirk was limited to 46 games in his first season in New York due to a torn left meniscus.

LIGHTNING 5, PREDATORS 2

In Tampa, Florida, Connor Ingram made 22 saves to lead the Lightning past Nashville.

J.T. Miller, Cedric Paquette, Dennis Yan, Carter Verhaeghe and Alexander Volkov each scored for Tampa Bay.

Ryan Ellis and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros stopped 18 shots.

RED WINGS 4, BRUINS 3, OT

In Detroit, Evgeny Svechnikov’s goal 1:42 into overtime pushed the Red Wings past Boston.

Filip Zadina, Dennis Cholowski, and Vili Saarijarvi scored for Detroit. Jimmy had 23 saves.

Zane McIntyre started in goal for Boston, and made 21 saves on 25 shots. Daniel Winnik, Cameron Hughes and Axel Anderson scored for the Bruins.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, SABRES 2

In Buffalo, New York, Calle Rosen’s tiebreaking goal at 10:32 of the third period allowed Toronto to slip past the Sabres.

Auston Matthews and Jeremy Bracco also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Frederik Andersen started for Toronto, and made 19 saves in the first two periods before being replaced by Calvin Pickard, who stopped all 14 shots he faced in the third.

Carter Hutton played the entire game in goal for Buffalo, and made 28 saves on 31 shots.

Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner scored for the Sabres.

