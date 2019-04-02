Philadelphia Flyers (37-34-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (41-31-7, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Philadelphia at American Airlines Center in a non-conference matchup.

The Stars have gone 22-14-3 in home games. Dallas has scored 41 power-play goals, converting on 20.1 percent of chances.

The Flyers have gone 18-17-4 away from home. Philadelphia has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 17 percent of chances. In their last meeting on Jan. 10, Philadelphia won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 75 total points, scoring 31 goals and collecting 44 assists. Alexander Radulov has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: Justin Dowling: day to day (upper body), Mats Zuccarello: out (broken arm), Ben Bishop: day to day (lower body).

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.