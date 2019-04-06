Minnesota Wild (37-35-9, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (42-32-7, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Minnesota in Western Conference play.

The Stars are 13-10-2 against the rest of their division. Dallas has converted on 20.9 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 44 power-play goals.

The Wild are 23-21-5 in conference play. Minnesota has surrendered 43 power-play goals, stopping 81.9 percent of opponent opportunities. In their last matchup on March 14, Dallas won 4-1. Tyler Seguin recorded a team-high 2 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seguin leads the Stars with 47 assists and has collected 78 points this season. Alexander Radulov has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Wild Injuries: Zach Parise: out for season (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

