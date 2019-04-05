Dallas Stars (42-31-7, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (35-33-12, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE:

The Blackhawks are 13-7-4 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Patrick Kane with 42.

The Stars are 27-16-5 in conference play. Dallas has scored 43 power-play goals, converting on 20.5 percent of chances. In their last meeting on March 9, Chicago won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 65 assists and has recorded 107 points this season. Jonathan Toews has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: David Kampf: day to day (upper body).

Stars Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.