New Jersey Devils (29-39-9, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (29-38-10, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit takes on New Jersey in Eastern Conference play.

The Red Wings are 17-23-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has given up 52 power-play goals, killing 77.6 percent of opponent chances.

The Devils have gone 10-25-3 away from home. New Jersey is last in the Eastern Conference averaging only 4.3 assists per game. Nico Hischier leads the team with 28 total assists. In their last matchup on Nov. 17, Detroit won 3-2. Tyler Bertuzzi recorded a team-high 2 points for the Red Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 66 total points, scoring 30 goals and adding 36 assists. Andreas Athanasiou has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: Jacob de la Rose: out for season (upper body), Michael Rasmussen: day to day (upper body), Mike Green: out for season (illness), Jonathan Ericsson: day to day (lower body), Thomas Vanek: day to day (middle body), Justin Abdelkader: day to day (undisclosed).

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: day to day (illness), Nathan Bastian: out (undisclosed), Jesper Bratt: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

