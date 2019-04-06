Buffalo Sabres (32-39-10, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (32-39-10, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Buffalo trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Red Wings are 9-14-4 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Detroit has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 17.8 percent of chances.

The Sabres are 10-12-5 against the rest of their division. Buffalo scores 2.6 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Jeff Skinner leads them with 38 total goals. In their last meeting on March 28, Detroit won 5-4. Tyler Bertuzzi recorded a team-high 3 points for the Red Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 73 total points, scoring 32 goals and registering 41 assists. Anthony Mantha has totaled seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Red Wings: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: Jacob de la Rose: out for season (upper body), Michael Rasmussen: out (upper body), Jonathan Ericsson: day to day (lower body), Thomas Vanek: day to day (middle body), Frans Nielsen: out for season (undisclosed), Luke Glendening: out for season (undisclosed), Justin Abdelkader: day to day (undisclosed).

Sabres Injuries: Marco Scandella: day to day (foot), Zach Bogosian: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.