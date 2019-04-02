Pittsburgh Penguins (43-25-11, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (31-38-10, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Pittsburgh aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Red Wings are 19-23-7 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit has scored 36 power-play goals, converting on 17.1 percent of chances.

The Penguins are 25-14-10 in Eastern Conference play. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with 38. In their last meeting on Dec. 27, Pittsburgh won 5-2. Phil Kessel recorded a team-high 3 points for the Penguins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 32 goals and has totaled 70 points. Anthony Mantha has totaled five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Red Wings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: Jacob de la Rose: out for season (upper body), Michael Rasmussen: out (upper body), Jonathan Ericsson: day to day (lower body), Thomas Vanek: day to day (middle body), Frans Nielsen: day to day (undisclosed), Luke Glendening: day to day (undisclosed), Jonathan Bernier: day to day (upper body), Justin Abdelkader: day to day (undisclosed).

Penguins Injuries: Evgeni Malkin: day to day (upper body), Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body), Chad Ruhwedel: out (upper body), Kris Letang: day to day (upper body).

