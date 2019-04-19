FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman gestures during a news conference before an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Tampa, Fla. Two people familiar with the decision say Yzerman will be named general manager of the Detroit Red Wings. The people spoke Friday, April 19, 2019 morning to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. The people say Ken Holland will become the team’s senior vice president after being its general manager for two-plus decades. (Chris O’Meara, File/Associated Press)

DETROIT — The Latest on the Detroit Red Wings hiring Steve Yzerman as general manager (all times local):

3:05 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman has been named general manager of the Detroit Red Wings. Ken Holland becomes the team’s senior vice president after being its general manager for two-plus decades.

Yzerman was a captain for a league-record 20 seasons and a three-time Stanley Cup champion in Detroit, where he is adored by fans and is affectionately known as The Captain.

Yzerman is taking the reins of a team that has missed the playoffs three straight years in its worst stretch since the early 1980s when the team was known locally as the “Dead Wings” and needed to give away a car at each home game to get people to attend games.

Detroit drafted Yzerman No. 4 overall in 1983 and he helped turn around the franchise.

___

9:30 a.m.

Two people familiar with the decision say Steve Yzerman will be named general manager of the Detroit Red Wings.

Ken Holland will become the team’s senior vice president after being its general manager for two-plus decades, the two people told The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.

Yzerman was a captain for a league-record 20 seasons in Detroit. He stepped down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning last year, triggering talk he would come back to run the Red Wings.

Yzerman’s contract with the Lightning expired when they were eliminated in the first round of the NHL playoffs earlier this week by Columbus after tying a league record with 62 wins.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.