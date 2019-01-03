NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have given coach John Hynes a multiyear contract extension.

The team announced the deal Thursday, saying Hynes’ leadership has been instrumental in building a culture and systems for the development of the players. Contract terms were not immediately available.

The Devils made the playoffs last season for the first time since going to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2012.

“He has cultivated a group of veteran leaders, while helping our young players develop and gain experience,” general manager and executive vice president Ray Shero said. “John is to be commended for the progress the team has made under his direction and this commitment shows that we are confident in the role he will play in our future success.”

Hynes is in his fourth season with the Devils. The team is currently 15-17-5 and out of the playoff picture with half the season to play.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.