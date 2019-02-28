NEWARK, N.J. — NHL MVP Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, but it’s unclear if the left wing will play again this season.

The Devils said Thursday the operation this week was successful. Hall will begin rehab immediately and be evaluated regularly.

The Devils have 18 games left and are almost certain to miss to the playoffs.

The 27-year-old Hall has not played since Dec. 23, missing the last 29 games with what the team called a lower-body injury. During his time out, the Devils have released almost no information on his injury.

General manager Ray Shero said Monday the team would know more about Hall’s status by next week. He added that Hall wanted to play again this season and he had not had a setback since being hurt. Over the next two days, surgery was performed.

Hall played in 33 games this season with 11 goals and 26 assists. Despite missing all the time, he is still third on the team in scoring.

Hall had a career season in leading the Devils to the playoffs last season, their first postseason appearance since going to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2012. The No. 1 overall pick by Edmonton in the 2010 draft, he finished sixth in the league with 93 points as the Devils rebounded from a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference and reached the playoffs.

He had a 26-game points streak during the season, and he finished with 41 more points than rookie Nico Hischier, New Jersey’s second-leading scorer.

The Devils acquired Hall from Edmonton in a trade in 2016.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.