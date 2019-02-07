Montreal Canadiens center Phillip Danault (24) scores the fourth goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during third-period NHL hockey game action Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

MONTREAL — Jonathan Drouin had two goals and two assists for his first four-point game and the Montreal Canadiens beat Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Captain Shea Weber, Phillip Danault and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored to help the Canadiens improve to 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Carey Price made 32 saves for his seventh consecutive victory.

Danault also had three assists for a four-point game, and Kotkaniemi has scored in four consecutive games.

Montreal jumped ahead of Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division, one point behind Toronto.

Mark Scheifele and Brendan Lemieux scored, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 48 shots for Winnipeg. The Central Division-leading Jets have lost two in a row.

NOTES: Dustin Byfuglien was back for the Jets after missing 15 straight games because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman was injured against Minnesota on Dec. 29 ... Tomas Tatar returned for Montreal after missing a game with the flu.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Ottawa on Saturday.

Canadiens: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

