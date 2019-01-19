Anaheim Ducks players celebrate a goal by right wing Troy Terry, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

NEWARK, N.J. — John Gibson made 29 saves and Troy Terry scored his first NHL goal and set up another, helping the sending the new-look Anaheim Ducks beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday.

The Ducks have won two straight after a franchise-record 12-game losing streak.

Daniel Sprong also had a goal and an assist and Derek Grant, playing in his second game with the Ducks after being acquired Wednesday, got the insurance goal early in the third period. Grant scored on a setup by Terry, who was recalled from the minors Wednesday.

The Ducks made four trades in a three-day span leading to their shutout victory over Minnesota on Thursday night. Gibson also was in goal for that one.

Marcus Johansson and Jesper Bratt scored for New Jersey.

LIGHTNING 6, SHARKS 3

TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos scored twice and NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov added a pair of assists tp lead NHL-best Tampa Bay.

Victor Hedman had a goal and an assist, and Alex Killorn, Mathieu Joseph and Yanni Gourde also scored for Tampa Bay, which is 6-2 since the Sharks ended the Lightning’s 16-game streak of consecutive games with a point on Jan. 5.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves and recorded his 20th victory of the season.

Evander Kane had two goals, and Marcus Sorenson also scored for the Sharks. San Jose was without All-Star defenseman Erik Karlsson, who was a late scratch after participating in warmups.

Martin Jones stopped 20 shots

RANGERS 3, BRUINS 2

BOSTON — Mika Zibanejad scored two goals, Henrik Lundqvist made 27 saves to take over sole possession of sixth place on the NHL’s career wins and New York won for the fourth time in five games.

Filip Chytil also scored for the Rangers, and Lundqvist got his 446th win to break a tie with Terry Sawchuk and move eight behind Curtis Joseph for fifth. It was New York’s eighth win in the last nine meetings against Boston.

Danton Heinen and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, who lost in regulation for just the second time in 10 games (7-2-1). Boston also lost starting goalie Tuukka Rask to a concussion late in the first period.

STARS 4, JETS 2

DALLAS — Brett Ritchie, Blake Comeau and Radek Faksa scored their first goals of the new year and Dallas beat Central Division-leading Winnipeg.

The goals by Ritchie, Comeau and Faksa gave Dallas a 3-0 lead after two periods. Tyler Seguin scored in the third period. Ben Bishop made 15 of his 27 saves in the third period as Dallas snapped a four-game losing streak.

Branden Lemieux and Kyle Connor scored 21 seconds apart in the third period, rallying the Jets to 3-2. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 36 shots for the Jets, who had won four in a row and were 18-6 in their previous 24 games.

BLUES 3, SENATORS 2

ST. LOUIS — Carl Gunnarsson scored the go-ahead goal with 7:44 left in the third period, lifting St. Louis past Ottawa.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Vince Dunn also had goals for the Blues, who beat Ottawa for the fourth straight time. Jordan Binnington made 28 saves.

Gunnarsson’s goal was his first in 29 career games against Ottawa, and his second goal overall in as many games. The Senators unsuccessfully challenged the goal, claiming Anderson had covered the puck moments before it was knocked free by Pat Maroon.

Nick Paul and Magnus Paajarvi scored for the Senators, who lost for just the second time in their last six games. Craig Anderson made 35 saves.

AVALANCHE 7, KINGS 1

DENVER — Mikko Rantanen scored two of Colorado’s franchise record-tying six second-period goals, Semyon Varlamov stopped 30 shots and the Avalanche routed Los Angeles.

Colorado had six goals in a period for the first time since March 3, 1999, at Florida. Gabriel Landeskog, Tyson Barrie, Sheldon Dries and Colin Wilson also scored in the decisive period. Dries’ short-handed goal made it 5-0 and chased goalie Jonathan Quick. Carl Soderberg got things rolling with a goal in the first period. Ilya Kovalchuk ended Varlamov’s shutout big with a power-play goal in the third.

FLYERS 5, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL — Nolan Patrick scored twice in the third period and Philadelphia beat Montreal for its third straight win.

Travis Konecny and James van Riemsdyk also had goals and Michael Raffl scored an empty-netter, and Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists. Carter Hart stopped 33 shots while making his fifth consecutive start.

Max Domi and Brett Kulak scored for the Canadiens, whose season-best four-game winning streak was snapped.

It was the first of three meetings this season between the Canadiens and Flyers, who have now beaten Montreal in five straight games dating to the 2016-17 season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.