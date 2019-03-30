Washington Capitals (46-24-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (59-14-4, first in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Amalie Arena to face the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning are 32-6-2 at home. Tampa Bay is the league leader with 6.7 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov averaging 1.1.

The Capitals are 23-14-2 on the road. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference shooting 11.1 percent and averaging 3.4 goals on 30.4 shots per game. In their last meeting on March 20, Tampa Bay won 5-4. Steven Stamkos recorded a team-high two assists for the Lightning in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with 41 goals and has recorded 93 points. Kucherov has totaled seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, seven assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body), Ondrej Palat: day to day (upper body), Dan Girardi: out (lower body).

Capitals Injuries: Michal Kempny: out indefinitely (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

